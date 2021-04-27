Divyanka Tripathi's Fan Succumbs To Pre-existing Heart Disease, Actor Shares Tragic News

Indian television actress, Divyanka Tripathi, recently shared a story on her Instagram handle with a tragic announcement. One of Divyanka's dedicated fans, recently succumbed to a pre-existing heart condition and passed away. A fan page on Instagram titled, memories_of_divekan_ shared a story tagging Divyanka and others in order to spread the post as far as possible in the hopes that Divyanka would notice it.

The initiative was a tribute to the fan's (Mahi) memory, as she reportedly adored the actress. Divyanka reshared the post saying, "Deeply saddened by the demise of a dear follower and a very loving person - Mahi. RIP" along with a praying hands emoji. The actress has often expressed her love for her fans, always taking to social media to talk to her fans or even sharing news of gifts and letters they send her. Take a look at Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram story below.

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi has always expressed how much she adores her fans. The actress even follows some of her fan pages on Instagram. Divyanka has often received lots of love adoration from her fans who loved her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and just generally enjoy her personality, and the actress has often returned the adoration and love in kind.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya first appeared in a lead role in the TV serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, which played for almost 3 years, before she moved on to other projects. The actress' iconic role as Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein earned her national recognition. Divyanka Tripathi's shows include Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan, and many guest appearances as her character from Banoo Main Teri Dulhan & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress married her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek Dahiya, in 2016.

With so many Hindi daily soaps now getting picked up for new seasons on OTT platforms, many fans speculated if Yeh Hai Mohabbatein would return for a season 2. According to TellyChakkar, the actress has denied any such upcoming project saying that the original show touched the hearts of fans in ways that season 2 might not be able to. The actress is however set to appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi soon as a contestant, in the upcoming season.

Image source - Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

