Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram Reels That Are Sure To Put A Smile On Your Face

Fans know Divyanka Tripathi for her positive attitude and versatile acting skills on not only her TV shows and web series but on her social media handles as well. The actor is very active on her Instagram handle and has managed to take over the internet with her creative Instagram Reels. The Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actor's Reels section is full of happy videos that are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. See Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram videos here:

Soon after the shooting resumed, actors were back to work post the lockdown, Divyanka Tripathi ensured that she maintained as much social distancing as possible. The actor shot an Instagram Reels video showing off her creative way of applying the perfect makeup while maintaining social distancing. In the hilarious video, the camera showed her makeup artist applying lipstick to her with a brush. As the camera zoomed out, the brush was seen attached to a styrofoam block which was attached to a long rod and the makeup artist applied the makeup to her wearing a safety kit. Divyanka then giggled saying, "Social distancing, huh!"

Another video that won fans' hearts was of an optical illusion where Tripathi collaborated with her husband Vivek Dahiya. Performing on Daddy Yankee's Dura, Divyanka stood at a distance as her husband poked her with his finger which made her appear as a tiny doll. Divyanka matched the expressions and actions as her husband pretended to move her body. The video ended with Vivek pulling her in by her hand. The video has received more than 34 million views.

One of Divyanka Tripathi's videos was shot in her vanity van where she took on a popular trend. Lip syncing and admiring herself to Millind Gabba and Parampara Thakur's Main Itni Sundar Hu To Kya Karu? in her vanity mirror like a superstar. She gets interrupted as she appears in a double role, telling herself to start working instead of admiring herself in the mirror-like others. The video was watched more than 11 million times for Divyanka's hilarious expressions.

For Valentine's Day, Divyanka posted a special video collaborating once again with her husband. Vivek Dahiya stood with his hand extended towards Divyanka, He held out his fist which read the words "Press". When Divyanka did as instructed, his finger popped out with "Turn" written on it. Divyanka turns his finger to reveal another instruction asking her to pull his finger. Once the actor pulls her husband's finger the words "I love you" shows up on his palm bringing a glowing smile to his face. Vivek then comes out and pulls Divyanka into his arms lovingly.

Another adorable video of Divyanka Tripathi shows her biting her husband's cheeks. A flabbergasted Vivek Dahiya gives a horrified expression as his wife acts as if she's biting his cheeks. The audio of someone biting into a crunchy fruit is heard in the background. Divyanka giggles as she watches her husband's funny reaction.

