Diwali Fever Is Still On For 'Anupamaa' Fame Rupali Ganguly; Watch

As last year's Diwali celebration was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival was celebrated with great fervour along with ease in restrictions. Despite the festival coming to an end after Bhai Dooj on November 6, Diwali vibes are still on and Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly still seems like enjoying it as she recently dropped a new reel on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role in StarPlus' most famous show Anupamaa, recently shared a video of her dancing in a Lehenga. The actor wore a multicoloured long skirt with a printed blouse and dupatta. She accessorized her look with heavy earrings, bangles and rings. In the video, Rupali was seen dancing to the remix of the song Sajna Hai Mujhe. Sharing the clip, she mentioned she is still not over Diwali and wrote, "The Diwali fever is still on." Jaswir Kaur, who plays the role of Rupali's friend in the show, reacted to the video and called her beautiful.

Rupali Ganguly's Diwali celebration

Rupali Ganguly had quite a celebration of the Festival of Lights. On the occasion of Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali, Rupali wished her fans. She also revealed what her "Dhan" is. Rupali quipped, "Dhanteras, the auspicious day when Diwali begins, but beyond the gold and the materialistic objects for me my true ‘Dhan’ is my loved ones, my work that keeps me going, and all of you, my Insta family, who motivates me day in and day out. Cherish your true ‘Dhan’."

On the occasion of Diwali, the actor treated her fans with a new reel. In the video, she was seen lighting some Diyas on a rangoli. The actor wished her fans a happy Diwali with a song. She wrote, "HAPPY DEEPAWALI TO YOU AND YOURS FROM ME AND MINE."

Rupali Ganguly recently celebrated the bond between her and her baby brother on Bhai Dooj. The actor shared some glimpses from her Bhai Dooj celebration and wrote a heartfelt note for her sibling. She penned, "My true critic along with supporter, someone who motivates me, someone who is the best mama my son could have, @vijayganguly you and I are not just brother and sister but friends too. I’m so glad this sister has a brother like you!" The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor also wished all her fans on the auspicious occasion.

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role of Anupamaa in the StarPlus show. The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna in pivotal roles. The show's plot revolves around Anupamaa, who decides to write her own fate and become independent after her husband cheats on her.

Image: Instagram/@rupaliganguly