'Diya Aur Bati Hum' Actor Kanishka Soni Marries Herself, Applies Vermilion; See Pic

Kanishka Soni, known for her role in the popular TV sitcom Diya Aur Baati Hum, has married herself, as evident from a post she shared on her Instagram handle, stating that she doesn't need 'any man ever'. It is pertinent to note that this is the second case as earlier, Gujarat woman Kshama Bindu garnered headlines after she tied the knot to herself.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kanishka Soni dropped a couple of pictures in which she sported indoor (vermilion) on her forehead and wore a simple mangalsutra for the picture as well. The actor wore a pink-coloured top with blue jeans as she posed for a selfie. Sharing the clicks, she wrote, "Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting I don’t need any Man Ever .." She continued, "I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME, Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower (sic)".

She even uploaded a video that had her with vermilion and mangalsutra. Sharing the clop, she wrote, "To #facebook #hecker who had problem with my #selfmarried looks & gave me punishment of staying away from #facebook #fans and #friends teri har bhool me kahin shayad hum bhi shamil hai Gunehgaron meee (It is your fault, but perhaps I am involved too). (sic)"

(Image: @itskanishkasoni/Instagram)