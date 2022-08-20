Kanishka Soni, known for her role in the popular TV sitcom Diya Aur Baati Hum, recently took the internet by storm after she announced her wedding to herself in her social media post. While the actor received both positive and negative responses from the netizens, she recently reacted to the weird comments she received on her sologamy announcement post and revealed that she wanted to live in solitude.

Kanishka Soni gets back at trolls dropping weird comments on her sologamy decision

TV actor Kanishka Soni recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip of herself in which she can be seen addressing everyone who dropped weird comments under the post consisting of her announcement that she’s married herself. In the video, she mentioned how she was shocked to see the fans never saw her in any of the tv shows and movies she did but, got immediately attracted to her latest post that revealed that she got married to herself. Furthermore, she even reflected on how she was unable to find a man who could stick to his words and added how she later decided that she wants to be in solitude and get married to herself.

The note read, “I know you guys have been raising lots of questions on my #selfmarriage decision, I truly believe in indian culture & here is my POV that why I chose to live in solitude ♥️ marriage is not about s** it’s about love and honesty one seeks for & I have lost that faith & believe … so it’s better to live alone and love myself than seeking it in outside world when it’s difficult to find , but thanks a lot for making my post on #google #trending & in #news though ..it wasn’t my intention & also some people said I must have got drunk or have ganja while putting that post but let me tell you that I m so indian by heart that I have never tried alcohol or any other stuff even after staying for long into film industry , it is a decision made by my full heart & soul with full conscious mind & i am happy that I am in USA now & focusing on my career into HOLLYWOOD.” (sic)

Taking to her Instagram account, Kanishka Soni dropped a couple of pictures in which she sported indoor (vermilion) on her forehead and wore a mangalsutra. While announcing her marriage to herself, she wrote "Married to myself since I fulfilled all my dreams my own & the only person I am in love with is MYSELF answer to all questions I am getting I don’t need any Man Ever .." She continued, "I am happy always alone & in solitude with my guitar I am the goddess, Strong & Powerful, shiva & Shakti everything is inside ME, Thank you #goddess #ganga #pure #forever #womenempowerment #strongwomen #riverganga #serene #puresoul #girlswithtattoos #girlpower (sic)"

