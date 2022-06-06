From defying the laws of physics to challenging logic, Indian soap operas have sometimes left the audience questioning the meaning of the universe itself with their exaggerated scenarios. It seems like the medical field was also not spared from comical lunacy. In the past instances, social media has scavenged several scenes from old Indian television serials in search of meme-worthy scenes and have seldom come up disappointed.

Popular series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the most bountiful sources for meme fodder. This time, it was neither Gopi Bahu nor Kokilaben who made it to people's timeline but a doctor who checked the sugar levels of a character by using a Sphygmomanometer - apparatus for checking blood pressure.

Doctor checks sugar level using BP Apparatus in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

A social media found an old gem from popular series Saath Nibhana Saathiya, where a doctor can be seen checking up on a family member who fainted. Putting medical professionals around the world in a spin, the doctor whips out an apparatus used for checking blood pressure to diagnose the woman with low sugar levels.

BP apparatus can check sugar levels 😱 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fOoNGoxYBD — Dr Gill (@ikpsgill1) June 5, 2022

Reflecting every viewer's confusion, social media users started commenting on the hilarious goof-up of the popular series by dropping comical comments. Many also joked about how the doctors in Indian soaps graduate with a completely different medical degree.

''Inka medical alag chalta hai...syllabus hi different hai'' while another wrote, ''next they will check height by making a person stand on a weighing scale''

Doctor's tearing their degree after watching this :- pic.twitter.com/NYqv9bgsPU — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) June 5, 2022

Samuel Siegfried after watching this- pic.twitter.com/kytrNCNG4e — Awkward af (@TheDarkArts2) June 5, 2022

Indian serial hai bhai, yeh pe technology bahot advance hai. 😂😂 — Hitesh Sharma (@HiteshSharma81) June 5, 2022

On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrated 10 years of playing the role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also announced returning to the character in the second season of the popular series.

She wrote, ''10 Years As 'Gopi'. It cant just be a coincidence. 06-06-2012 started my journey as gopi & on 06-06-2022 coming back to you again as gopi is nothing but blessings for me. It is not easy for me to express the gratitude towards the character. No matter whatever i do but Sathiya & Gopi is & will be always close to my heart & soul."

''Though I might not be a part of Sathiya 2 for a longer period. But reliving the character again even for a second is a great pleasure for me,'' the actor concluded.

Image: Twitter/@ikpsgill1