'Doctor Who' Season 13: Makers Reveals Trailer Of Popular Show At San Diego Comic-Con 2021

Good news for the fans of Doctor Who, as the showrunners dropped the first trailer for the forthcoming 13th season. The trailer was released at the San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday, July 25. This year, the event has imposed a new rule owing to the pandemic which states that "in-person" attendance won't be allowed and is called 'Comic-Con@Home'.

'Doctor Who' Season 13 first trailer and more

San Diego's Comic-Con@Home featured panels from several shows over the weekend, including panel of Doctor Who on Sunday. The panel featured Jodie Whittaker who plays the Thirteenth Doctor, and also included Mandip Gill along with the doctor's new companion John Bishop. The trailer also provided the first glimpse of guest star Jacob Anderson who plays Vinder.

According to Deadline, the show will pick up from the end of "Revolution of the Daleks." The panel also featured executive producer Chris Chibnall. John Bishop, at yesterday's panel, while talking about joining the show said:

If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step onboard the TARDIS, I would never have believed it. It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who, and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.

What to expect from 'Doctor Who' Season 13

Season 13 of Doctor Who is still in production, however, Deadline reports that the show expects to premiere the season sometime this year. Unlike past seasons, the thirteenth doctor will tell "a singular story." The showrunners explained that the reason behind this decision was the challenges they faced because of the pandemic.

The makers also explained that due to the pandemic the forthcoming season has been shortened to eight episodes. While speaking about what the showrunners have in store for season 13, executive producer Chibnall said:

Before we started making it, there were times when we thought we were going to be unable to do the show under Covid conditions this year… there were two ways you could go. You could go ‘let’s do lots of tiny little episodes in one room, with no monsters,’ or we could throw down the gauntlet and do the biggest story we’ve ever done. We’re going to go to all kinds of different places, we’re going to have all kinds of characters and monsters, and it’s all going to be part of a bigger whole. It’s definitely the most ambitious thing we’ve done since we’ve been on the series.

