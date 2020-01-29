Does Talent Run In Ahsaas Channa's Family? Read Here To Know

Ahsaas Channa is an Indian actor who is known for her child roles in numerous movies and TV appearances. Ahsaas Channa was born in Jalandhar to a Punjabi family. Her dad, Iqbal Channa is a film producer and her mom Kulbir Kaur Badesron is a television actress.

Does talent run in the family for Ahsaas Channa?

Ahsaas Channa made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Vastu Shashtra' as a child-actor. Later on, in her profession, she was seen in films like 'My friend Ganesha' and 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna'. She showed up in the role of 'Ashoksundari', a little girl of Shiv and Parvati in a popular TV show. Her character of 'Dhara' in MTV Fanah garnered her much popularity.

Ahsaas was also seen in 'Oye Jassie', a Disney Channel show and the fourth episode of "Best of Luck Nikki'. She did a web series called 'Girlsplaining' and Girls hostel by a well-known YouTube channel, 'Girliyapa'.

Her mother, Kulbir Badesronis, an Indian actress who is well known for her role in movies like Veer Zaara, which released in the year 2004, Tum: A dangerous obsession in the year 2004, and Instagram: The perfect game, which released in the year 2004. She was also seen in many television series, such as Girls Hostel, Best of Luck Nikki, Adulting, and more.

Kulbir Badesronis has definitely passed on her acting genes to her daughter Ahsaas Channa, who has won millions of hearts by playing different roles in different series and movies.

