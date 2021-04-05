'Don’t Risk Yourself': Sidharth Shukla Urges Fans To Not Send Him Gifts During Lockdown

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle on Monday to urge his followers to not send him gifts during the lockdown. In the Twitter post, he wrote, since we were all in lockdown, there was no reason to leave your house unless it was essential. Since he keeps getting gifts from his fans because of his massive fan following he said that dropping gifts was not an essential activity. He expressed their love reached him through social media and that was only essential and thus requested them to not risk themselves to go through the trouble of sending him gifts.

Check out Sidharth Shukla's Twitter post and reactions

Siddharth's tweet went on to get 8k likes and 3.2k retweets within an hour. Sidnaaz fans were glad that he addressed the issue since the Covid-19 cases were rising and people needed to take precautions. One of the Sidnaaz fans wrote that they got what Sid said and they will ensure all necessary precautions were taken, while many also asked Sidharth to be safe and take care of him and his mother Rita Shukla.

We get every word of it Sid.. we will ensure all necessary precautions are taken and we are aware of the situation around Us. you please be safe take ample care of yourself and rita aunty as well, we love you beyond anything and for us Nothing is more important than you.... ðŸ˜Šâ¤ï¸ READ | Sidharth Shukla and Abhinav Shukla's banter on Twitter leaves fans amused April 5, 2021

About Sidharth Shukla's Broken but Beautiful 3

Sidharth Shukla will be soon seen in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series Broken But Beautiful 3 as a romantic interest for Sonia Rathee's character. The shooting for the same began last year in December. Sidharth and Sonia will be playing the characters of Agastya and Rumi respectively in the new season. The production house has been sharing a few BTS photos and videos from the set and also their look in the series. On the last day of their shoot, Sidhartha and Sonia were seen riding a bike together. Sonia was seen in a white floral shirt and shorts and Sidharth was seen in a blue T-shirt.

Many of their photos from the series have been surfacing on the internet ever since. In a BTS picture, Sidharth and Sonia Rathee were seen sleeping in each other's arms. There was a laptop next to them and it seemed that they fell asleep while watching something. In another BTS picture, Sidharth Shukla is seen giving Sonia Rathee a hug, while they both looked dressed for a special occasion.

Promo Image Source: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

