Drashti Dhami Feels ‘proud’ After Pulling Off 55-kg Sumo Squat Deadlift Like A Pro

Drashti Dhami is a popular name in the Indian television industry who has been a significant part of some of the most iconic TV shows in her career so far. As the actor frequently provides glimpses of her workout schedule for all her fans on social media, she recently posted yet another one and boggled the minds of not only her fans but also numerous other celebrity artists from the industry.

Drashti Dhami’s sumo squat deadlift

Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil fame Drishti Dhami recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video clip of herself in which she can be seen showcasing her stellar workout schedule. In the video, she can be seen sporting a blue tee with a pair of printed shorts while successfully performing a Sumo Squat Deadlift. As the video plays further, the fans could see how she managed to nail the deadlift by performing six squats back to back.

In the caption, she stated how she was proud of herself and revealed how she performed ‘55 Kgs of sumo squat deadlift.’ She further thanked two of her trainers and tagged her coach stating how much she missed training with her.

Several fans took to Drashti Dhami’s Instagram handle and poured in compliments for the actor and commented on how they were left amazed after watching her video. A fan praised her and stated how she was ‘on fire’ while another fan hailed ‘girl power’. A fan also stated how she was making them proud. On the other hand, there were numerous celebrities who took to Drashti Dhami’s Instagram post and complimented her on how she was making them proud. Karan Grover stated how ‘superb’ she did while another tv actor, Karan Tacker hailed ‘Dhami you gangster , Iam so bloody proud of that lift! Amazing journey!.’ Drashti Dhami even left Mouni Roy speechless as the latter praised her workout video by adding hands-down and fire emojis in the comments section. Another popular artist, Siddhant Karnick took to her Instagram post and commented ‘I thought this was dd's page...and not some hot body builder.’ Take a look at Drashti Dhami’s Instagram post and see how her celebrity peers and fans were stunned after watching her workout video.

IMAGE: DRASHTI DHAMI'S INSTAGRAM

