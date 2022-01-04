As the number of COVID cases is increasing, a lot of famous personalities from the television industry are also been infected by the virus. Joining the list is Madhubala fame Drashti Dhami. Drashti taking to her Instagram handle shared a post, informing all her fans and followers that she has been hit by the third wave and has tested positive for covid-19. Along with the post Dhrasti also shared things that are keeping her busy during the quarantine period.

Here take a look at Drashti Dhami's post

Sharing a picture of a scenic view from Drashti's window and watching her own series The Empire, Drashti captioned the post as "just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave! Luckily, I can smell those lilies and enjoy that Twix. Counting on these blessings! Now accepting love and good food. P.S Also not so subtle plug of a good show on streamers! Empire still on @disneyplushotstar".

As soon as Drashti announced the news, her fans jumped into the comments section and shared get well soon wishes for her. A lot of celebrities reacted to Drashti's post, starting with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Karan V Grover who wrote: "Get back stronger Drashti ".His co-star from The Empire, Dino Morea wrote, "Get well".One of Drashti's good friends Arijit Taneja wrote-" Get well soon Drashtiii" with two heart emojis. Apart from them, her other friends like Kunal Jai Singh, Nakuul Mehta, Siddhant Karnick, Karishma Tanna and Anita Raaj wished for her speedy recovery.

In recent days a lot of television personalities were infected with the virus, starting from Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Jankee Parekh, Delnaaz Irani and many others tested positive for COVID-19.

On Workfront, Drashti last appeared on the show The Empires, along with Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor and Shaban Azmi. Audiences loved Drashti's character, Khanzada Begum, in the period drama.

IMAGE: DHAMIDRASHTI/INSTAGRAM