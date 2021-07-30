Drashti Dhami Reveals Her First Look From Upcoming Historical Drama 'The Empire'

Television actor Drashti Dhami is all set to make her digital debut with the epic period drama series The Empire. The actor took to her Instagram and shared the first look of her character of Khanzada Begum from the series. The show has been co-created by National Award-winning filmmaker Nikhil Advani.

Drashti Dhami's first look from 'The Empire'

Taking to her Instagram, Drashti Dhami shared a short snippet of her look from the upcoming series. Drashti looked regal as she donned maroon coloured outfit with heavy silver oxidised jewellery. As she shared the video she wrote "No one is above family. No sacrifice is big enough for #TheEmpire." Drashti Dhami will be seen portraying the role of Khanzada Begum, elder sister of Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire. Talking to ANI about her upcoming show the actress said "I have played a myriad of characters in my years in television but this is a first for me. My look in The Empire reflects royalty but also allows her to shapeshift into the warrior she can be. Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more."

Friends and fans react to Drashti Dhami's look from 'The Empire'

Friends and fans of the actor reacted to Dhami's look and filled the comment section with praises. Various celebs from the television industry like Karen Tacker, Nakul Mehta, Aashka Goradia, Saniya Irani, Mouni Roy and others reacted to Drashti's post and left their comments. Meanwhile, fans used adjectives like 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous' to describe her. One fan left a comment saying that the queen was back, while other fans wrote that they couldn't wait.

More about 'The Empire'

The Empire is an upcoming historical fiction television series created by Nikhil Advani. The series is based on the novel Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. The series focuses on the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire through generations from Babur to Aurangzeb. The story starts in Farghana where a young prince Babur is the heir to the king. Ousted at a young age, he begins his campaign for the conquest of North India. The series features Kunal Kapoor as Mughal emperor Babur alongside Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and as mentioned before Drashti Dham. The release date of the show has not been announced yet.

Image: Drashti Dhami's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.