'Dream Come True': Pratik Sehajpal Pens Emotional Note To Ekta Kapoor Post 'Naagin 6' Role

Actor Pratik Sehajpal, known for his stint in Bigg Boss 15, landed a role in Ekta Kapoor's popular reality show, titled Naagin 6. The 28-year-old headed to his social media space and expressed gratitude to the show's producer. He even gave some glimpses of his character 'Rudra' that he will be seen playing in the upcoming episodes.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Pratik dropped some glimpses of his first look as Rudra in Naagin 6. Along with this, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame actor also penned a long emotional note thanking the show's producer Ekta Kapoor. He wrote, "RUDRA Thank you @ektarkapoor ma'am for making my dream come true. My mother and my entire family are so grateful to you for this."

Calling himself an 'outsider', he noted, "Being an outsider with no industry background and this being my first ever television show, I'm genuinely super grateful to you ma'am. God bless you infinitely and with more and more and more and more and more. Thank you for everything!" "My mother and sister who've supported me through everything and my entire family are there for me. It's an emotional moment for me right now therefore the long post! And thank you #PratikFam for all the love and support, YOU COMPLETE ME! And I want to say to everyone, DREAMS COME TRUE IF BELIEVE IN THEM! (sic)" he added.

Ekta Kapoor reacts to Pratik's 'Thank You' note

Reacting to Pratik's post, Ekta Kapoor took to the comments section and wrote, "Shine on Rudra". The actor's fans also dropped heartfelt comments under the post as one wrote, "So proud of you inshallah abh ap ese hi aageeee jaoge (sic)"; another fan commented, "SO PROUD OF YOU PRATIK! You’re doing justice to the character. Waiting for next weeks episodes , YOU GO PRATS!", while others dropped hearts.

Naagin 6 is an Indian supernatural thriller television series based on shape-shifting serpents. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role, while Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Amandeep Sidhu are the other members of the cast.