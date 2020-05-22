'Supermodel Of The Year' Contestant Drisha More Dances Wearing Nauvvari Saree; Watch Video

Supermodel Of The Year star Drisha More, who is known for her wayward fashion statements, was recently seen sporting a Marathi traditional Nauvari saree. She posted a video on her official social media handle, where fans of the supermodel can see her doing a western-styled twerk dance. Read further ahead for more details:

Drishha More twerks in a Saari

Taking to her social media handle, Supermodel of the Year star Drisdha More posted a video where she is seen twerking. In the video, her followers can see the model moving to the beats of a western song and fans in the comment section praised Drisdha for dancing graciously to the bests. Drisdha More is seen wearing a dark green blouse and a bright red saree in the dance video, which represents an amalgamation of the eastern and western world. In the background, fans can hear the song Wasabi by Little Mix playing our loud. Here is the video by supermodel Drisdha More:

Fans of the model are flooding the comments section with heart emojis and praises. Fans are all praises for her fashion sense and cool dance moves.

Back in January 22, 2020, More had posted a video where she was seen wearing another saree. In the video, the model was seen dancing to a Bollywood song. She was dancing to the beats of Pinga from the historical film Bajirao Mastani. In the original song video, fans had seen Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. The video posted by More went on to receive over thousands of likes from her fans.

For the unversed, MTV Supermodel of the Year is a reality show that aired on the channel MTV. It featured contestants from all the corners of India, who gave their best to grab the title of the Supermodel of the Year title 2019. One can watch the show on VOOT app. Manali Pradhan, who is from Sikkim, had won the MTV Supermodel of the Year title.

