DYK Aditya Narayan Once Revealed Udit Narayan 'wasn't Happy' When He Was Born? Here's Why

Aditya Narayan had once opened up about his journey in the industry. He had even talked about his experience as an actor, musician, director and TV host and had further recalled how Aditya Narayan’s father, Udit Narayan, was not happy when he was born. Read on to know what more he had shared about his reel and real life.

Aditya Narayan’s journey in the entertainment world

According to reports by The Score magazine, Aditya Narayan had once talked about how was his experience growing up with his father, Udit Narayan. He had stated how he was lucky to have him as a father and had added how he was fortunate enough to have a simple and loving family who never made him feel like a star kid. He had then mentioned how they belonged to a village in Bihar that still did not have electricity and had added how they struggled to live in Mumbai in his mother’s house in Kalina. He had further added how he had seen his father’s struggle and success and had revealed how his father was not happy when he was born because they were going through a lot of pressure. He had then added how he became lucky for their family as his father received a breakthrough in his singing career and had stated how he had never looked back after that day.

Aditya Narayan had even talked about his career as an actor and how his movie had made him rethink his priorities in life and how the movie offers would only last till the time he was doing well. When asked whether he discussed music with his father, he had stated that at home, they usually spent time talking and eating and had added how his parents were always the first ones to listen to his new songs.

He had even talked about his album as a child artist and had mentioned how female singers used to do playback for kids, adding how he became the first one to do playback for kids. He had then recalled the time when he first recorded for a remix and stated how it was a huge hit. He had also shared that during that time, his voice had begun to crack and that was when he had decided to take a break from singing and concentrate on his studies.

Image Source- Aditya Narayan's father, Udit Narayan's Instagram