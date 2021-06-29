DYK Avika Gor From 'Balika Vadhu' Has Worked With Yami Gautam In A TV Show Back In 2007?

From Balika Vadhu to Sasural Simar Ka, Avika Gor has been in limelight from a very young age and managed to make a place in the hearts of the Indian audiences. Working with several notable actors since she was a kid, the actress also worked with one of the leading actresses of Bollywood in the current times. Dating all the way back to 2007, check out Avika Gor as a child actor working with Yami Gautam.

Avika Gor and Yami Gautam worked together?

The 23-year-old actress gained fame after appearing in the popular TV drama Balika Vadhu where she became a household name in India as Anandi. Not stopping there, the actress also appeared in another hit show Sasural Simar Ka and tranced the viewers with her versatility in acting. But did you know that the actress also appeared in a TV show called Raajkumar Aaryyan and worked alongside Uri: The Surgical Strike actress Yami Gautam?

Produced by Sphere Origins, the series featured actors such as Aniruddh Dave and Aditi Sajwan while Yami Gautam essayed the lead role of Rajkumari Bhairvi. Avika Gor as a child actor portrayed the role of the younger version of Rajkumari Bhairvi. It was certainly a treat to watch Avika Gor and Yami Gautam in the same show for the fans.

Pic Credit: Still from Raajkumar Aaryyan

More on Avika Gor shows and projects

Attaining fame and success at a young age did not stop the actress from aiming for bigger opportunities in the industry. Along with Hindi television, the actress has appeared in several popular Telugu movies like Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava, and Raju Gari Gadhi 3. Avika also appeared in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 in 2019.

Avika Gor was also featured in several Hindi movies like Morning Walk, Paathshala, and Kill Them Young. Having several movies lined up for the upcoming years, the actress will be seen in Telugu movies such as Thank You, and two untitled projects with reputable directors of the industry. Enjoying a following of over a million followers, take a look at what the actress has been up to recently.

