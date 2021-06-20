DYK Brad Pitt's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Received Standing Ovation At Cannes?

Brad Pitt featured in Quentin Tarantino's period comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt, along with his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, received critical acclaim for his performance in the 2019 movie. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the film follows a fading character actor Rick Dalton played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt as they navigate the rapidly changing film industry. The movie was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019, and received an overwhelming and long-standing ovation from the audience.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood received a long-standing ovation

The movie received widespread critical acclaim and was chosen by the American Film Institute and the National Board of Review as one of the top ten films of the year. The movie was premiered at Cannes and received a remarkable response from the audience, as the audience gave the movie a 7-minute long standing ovation to the movie. Apart from the movie receiving acclaim for its screenplay and directing, Pitt also received widespread acclaim from his role. Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 92nd Academy Award and 77th Golden Globe award.

Brad Pitt to produce a movie on Harvey Winston

As per reports by Deadline, Brad Pitt is all set to produce a movie based on infamous producer Harvey Weinstein, starring actresses Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan. Pitt will be jointly producing the upcoming movie along with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The upcoming film will tell the story of how New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor persisted to break the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal in 2017. Weinstein was accused of sexual assault and harassment by numerous women in Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Pitt's ex-fiancée, and many other A-list celebs. Harvey Winston's sexual assault scandal paved the pathway for the MeToo movement. He is currently serving in prison after being sentenced in March 2020 to 23 years.

Upcoming Brad Pitt's movies

The actor will next be seen in the action thriller movie Bullet Train. The film is based on the novel Maria Beetle by Kōtarō Isaka. It features an ensemble cast of actors like Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sandra Bullock, and Lady Gaga led by Brad Pitt. The movie follows five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, understanding that their individual assignments are all interconnected. Pitt will also be producing a biographical drama film based on Marilyn Monroe's life titled Blonde.

