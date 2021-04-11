DYK Dheeraj Dhoopar Won His First Ever ITA Award Back In 2015 For 'Sasural Simar Ka'?

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most sought-after actors on Indian television and in a career spanning almost 12 years, Dhoopar has won multiple awards for his various roles. Earlier this year in February, Dheeraj bagged an impressive total of three awards at the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) 2021. He won the award in the Best Actor Popular category for his performance as Karan Luthra and two other awards for his contribution to popular television shows Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 5. But did you know Dheeraj Dhoopar had won his first-ever ITA award for Sasural Simar Ka?

Dheeraj Dhoopar had replaced Shoaib Ibrahim for the lead role of Prem Bharadwaj opposite Dipika Kakkar who essayed the role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka on Colors TV. He was first seen in episode 514 and appeared in the serial from 2013 to 2017 until he was replaced by Mazher Sayed. Dheeraj won his first-ever ITA award for the same under the 'Rishey Naate Award' category in 2015.

Details of Dheeraj Dhoopar's awards

Dheeraj Dhoopar also bagged an ITA award under the category Best actor male popular in 2019 for his role in Kundali Bhagya and in the same year, he won a Gold Award in the category of Best actor male popular for the same role. In 2020, he won 'TV Icon of the Year' at Lion Awards and Best Actor Popular at Kalakar Awards for Kundali Bhagya. This year, he won a Dada Saheb Phalke Award under the category of Best Actor in Television Series.

A look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's shows

Dheeraj Dhoopar made his television debut with Colors' show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh in 2009. He then starred in Star Plus's soap opera Behenein in 2010 as Bhavesh Patil. In 2011, he then essayed the role of Sushant in Sab Tv's comedy serial Mrs. Tenndulkar which starred Deven Bhojani and Kishori Godbole in lead roles. In the same year, he portrayed the role of Shikhar in Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. He made a cameo appearance in Sony TV's Kuch Toh Log Kahenge in 2012 after which he went on to star in Sasural Simar Ka for five years. Dhoopar made a cameo appearance in Naagin 5 for the dual roles of Cheel Aakesh and Rakshas Shakura in 2020. He hosted the grand finale of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee Tv and also hosted the dancing reality show Dance India Dance in 2019 but he later quit.

