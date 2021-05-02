DYK Dipika Kakar Got Rejected At Her First Interview For Cabin Crew Due To THIS Reason!

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar is already a well-known name in Indian households because of her famous soap operas. But did you know before taking up a career in acting, Dipika's childhood dream was to become a flight attendant. She took to her personal Youtube platform to reveal her journey of becoming a cabin crew and how she got the job.

Dipika Kakar's storytime

The 34-year-old actress sat down on her balcony to make the storytime video for her fans. Dipika Kakar's Youtube video was titled 'How I became a cabin crew in spite of getting rejected for the first time'. She started out by saying that she was always fascinated by their uniforms and always wanted to become a cabin crew and hence, groomed herself for the job from a very young age.

Dipika Kakar was rejected the first time

Excitedly, Dipika recounted the first time she went for an interview in Pune in the second year of her senior college. She recalled that the interview went well and everybody on the panel liked her when one interviewer asked her to smile. Upon noticing her crooked tooth, Dipika was asked to straighten her teeth within a year to confirm her job.

With a heavy heart, Dipika went to the dentist to fix her teeth but was told it would take more than a year. Dipika jokingly remarked that she went on the same interview a year later without fixing her teeth because she was dead set on landing the job. To her relief, the panel was different and they liked Dipika's crooked smile enough to offer her the job.

More on Dipika Kakar's trivia

1. Coming from an Army background, Dipika's fascination with the cabin crew began after seeing her father in his Army uniform.

2. Dipika Kakar was married to Raunak Samson before entering the acting industry.

3. Before her breakthrough role, Dipika played a small role in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Promo Pic Credit: Dipika Kakar IG