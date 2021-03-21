DYK Hina Khan Walked In For The Audition Of YRKKH With A Passport Size Photograph?

Making her debut with a daily soap, Hina Khan has marked her presence in the entertainment industry and is one of the highest-paid TV actors today. She has been a part of several daily soaps and has also participated in reality TV shows. One of her most iconic roles is that of Akshara Singhania, in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While opening about several things during a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan also opened up about her first-ever professional photo shoot.

When Hina Khan opened up about her first photoshoot

When asked about her first professional photo shoot, Hina Khan had revealed that her first-ever photo shoot was for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also added that before that, she had never conducted a professional photoshoot and in fact, went for the audition with a passport size photograph. Hina Khan’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009 and is known to be the fourth longest-running television soap opera. It starred Karan Mehra, along with actor Hina Khan.

The show followed the story of Akshara and Naira, who come from a large Marwari joint family based in Udaipur. They get married in an arranged marriage and struggle to know each other. The show also followed a parallel story of the other cast, on the show. Apart from YRKKH, other Hina Khan's tv shows include Naagin 5 and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also made special appearances in many other Hindi daily soaps like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Kanpur Wale Khuranas.

Hina Khan's Instagram updates

Hina Khan keeps her fans updated about her life, through her social media posts. Currently, the actor updated through her Instagram story that she tested negative for Covid-19, once again, before she travelled outside the country. In her other posts, she also revealed that she travelled outside the country with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Known and loved for her fashion sense by fans, the actor looked gorgeous in her navy blue crop top and matching cargo pants. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and black designer shoes.

