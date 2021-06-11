DYK Neha Kakkar Once Broke Down While Performing At Her Concert? This Is How Fans Reacted

Taaron Ke Shehar singer Neha Kakkar is famous among her fans for being an emotional and sensitive person and that reflects in her melodious voice when she sings romantic songs. But did you know, the singer once cried in front of thousands of people at her concert? Check out the reason behind Neha's outburst while singing her hit song and the fans' reaction to it.

Neha Kakkar broke down during her performance?

The 33-year-old was performing at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 9th of June 2018. While singing one of her most famous songs 'Maahi Ve', the singer's voice can be heard cracking initially. After realizing that the singer was on the verge of tears, the fans started chanting 'Don't cry'.

Showing determination to sing the song with her heart out, Neha continued singing through her heavy emotions. Although she took some time to recover, the singer did not disappoint her fans as she belted out even the highest notes of the song. The crowd could be heard cheering her on to continue. Lastly, the singer dedicated the next song to her fans as she announced they were present to watch her perform and loved her unconditionally.

Why did Neha Kakkar cry at her concert?

Many of her fans believed that the reason for her getting emotional at the concert was her breakup with then-boyfriend Himansh Kohli. People in the comment section emphasized the singer and encouraged her to move on. Kakkar is now happily married to her husband Rohanpreet Singh. In one of Neha Kakkar's latest interviews, she admitted to having finally moved on from her 'bad relationship' after announcing that she was going through a tough time after the breakup.

Fans' reaction to Neha Kakkar's video

People in the comment section were quick to appreciate the fans present at the concert for encouraging Neha and urging her to not cry. Another fan rejoiced for the singer for finally finding the right person for her and now being happily married. One fan commented that Neha was a sensitive girl but also a brave one.

Neha Kakkar's videos and songs

The singer gained recognition after appearing in Indian Idol as a contestant and went on to deliver several hit Bollywood songs such as Second Hand Jawaani, Sunny Sunny, and London Thumakda. Some of Neha Kakkar's songs like Humne Pee Rakhi Hai, Tu Isaq Mera, Mile Ho Tum, and Kala Chashma are her biggest hits. Neha Kakkar's latest song was with her husband Rohanpreet Singh called Khad Tainu Main Dassa.

