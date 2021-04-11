DYK Surbhi Chandna Had The Longest Crush Since Her School Days On THIS Bollwyood Actor!

Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna had a fair share of crushes in her school days and the efforts she would put in to impress them. The actress revealed the tactics she and her friends would use in school to get their crush's attention and how her mother would scold her for it. Surbhi also revealed the name of the Bollywood actor she had the longest crush on.

Surbhi Chandna's longest crush

In an interview with Telly Reporter, the 31-year-old actress revealed that she was very fond of the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Surbhi admitted that she had several crushes on other actors but there is one who was stuck in her mind. Finding Saif Ali Khan attractive, Surbhi said that she would find him very handsome.

The actress also funnily stated that he has become quite old now and laughingly apologized to the actor if he was listening to her right now. Surbhi also revealed that she and her friends would listen to the Spanish pop star Enrique Iglesias a lot as kids and were also very fond of him. When asked by the reporter why she liked him, Surbhi remarked that he was "very hot".

Surbhi Chandna talks about her crushes

The television actress revealed that her first crush was in 7th standard in school and also remarked that she never had any crush on teachers or professors. Talking about her fascination with boys who smell good and dress well, Surbhi admitted she liked an older boy who fit the criteria of her crush. Surbhi also revealed that she would shorten her skirts and fold up her socks in an attempt to get the attention of her crushes.

Lastly, Surbhi revealed that boys would gift her chocolates to express their fondness towards her. Admitting that she only liked Perks, Surbhi said she received a lot of them in her school days. Concluding the interview, Surbhi stated that it is good to have a crush and that it was a phase of every boy and girl's life.

Surbhi Chandna's shows and videos

After marking her television debut in Sony Sab's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Surbhi went on a hiatus from acting for four years. She returned with the role of Suzanne in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. She went on to work in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, and Sanjivani. Surbhi Chandna's videos on Instagram showed the BTS of her recently released music video Bepanah Pyaar where she admitted to being scared of guns and firings.

Promo Pic Credit: Surbhi Chandna IG