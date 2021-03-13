DYK The Author Behind The Married Woman Also Inspired Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Film?

The Married Woman is an upcoming television series that has been inspired by a novel written by Manju Kapur titled Una Mujer Casada. The novel was critically acclaimed and is recognised is one of Kapur’s top novels to date. While many may be aware of this adaptation, it is a lesser-known fact that the popular Balaji Telefilms show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is also inspired by another one of Manju Kapur’s novels. The show had a successful run for quite a few years and a major part of its plot has been adapted from the said novel.

The novel that inspired Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Manju Kapur is known for writing novels that shows the reflection of Indian society as per her understanding. She has extensively portrayed the struggles that are often faced by Indian women in her book, which is now being brought on the screen by The Married Woman. Novels written by authors like her who portray relatable stories about society are often adapted into films and TV shows. Kapur has written yet another novel which is the source behind Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which is titled Custody.

The major plot of the show has been inspired by events depicted in Custody, according to PTI. The television show had shown the story of a family-based in Delhi, with various characters and their own backdrop. The plot has also seen a timeline jump by years on multiple occasion. While it is highly possible that some parts of the show’s plot have been given created by the makers themselves, the larger portion of the story has been adapted from the novel. Similarly, the plot of The Married Woman may also see minor changes in the story, as compared to the novel.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein had aired on television for six long years before it finally ended in 2018. The show is one of the longest-running soap operas in recent times, which aired on Star Plus throughout its run. While the show had several major TV actors who played recurring characters, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia and others playing the major characters.