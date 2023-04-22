Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Hiba Nawab, Reem Sameer Shaikh, TV Celebs Share Festival Plans

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country today (April 22). The month-long fasting observed by the people of the Islamic community during the holy festival of Ramadan has come to an end. In an interview with Koimoi, several TV actresses including Hina Nawab, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Sana Sayyad, and Alma Hussein shared their plans for celebrating the festival.

Hiba Nawab, who is currently essaying the role of Sayyuri in Woh Toh Hai Albela, shared that this Eid will be special for her as her mother is here. She further shared that every year she keeps a ritual to do good deeds and charity during this month. Hiba mentioned that she will celebrate the festival along with her family and the cast of her show by doing Iftar. The actress is also planning to call her friends at her house to spend some time together.

Alma Hussein is currently busy shooting for her show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang. Talking about her Eid plans, she said that she will celebrate Eid through a video call with her family as she will be celebrating the festival with the cast of her show. She further shared that she enjoys it when she gets Eidi from her family members.

Reem Sameer Shaikh, Sana Sayyad open up about their Eid plans

Reem Sameer Shaikh, who plays the role of Isha in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal feels that the best gift on Eid is the presence of a happy family. Talking about her plans, she said that every year, she tries to celebrate Eid along with her friends and family. She said that she wears new clothes, eats delicious food cooked by her grandmother, and waits for elders to give her Eidi.

Sana Sayyad is portraying the role of Palki in Kumkum Bhagya. She shared that the festival is all about spending with her family as she meets her family and relatives only on Eid. The actress further shared that despite her shooting schedule, she would pack up early to spend time with her family.