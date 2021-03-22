Last Updated:

Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Express Love For Each Other In New Photo; See Post

Eijaz Khan recently took to his Instagram space to repost an adorable picture of the duo which was initially shared by Pavitra Punia. Read more about it

eijaz khan and pavitra punia

Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been making headlines for their mushy social media PDA ever since the duo stepped out of a recently concluded reality TV show. On Sunday, March 22, Eijaz once again took to his Instagram space to repost an adorable picture of the duo which was initially shared by Pavitra Punia. While sharing the photo, Punia also captioned the post with a funny dialogue of the love birds that have left their fans in awe.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia’s funny banter

In the candid photo shared by the actor, Eijaz Khan warmly embraces an elated Punia. While Eijaz has completed his semi-formal look with a moustache. On the other, Pavitra Punia can be seen donning a contagious smile in a grey full-sleeves ensemble. Punia opted for a quirky way to share the photo by giving a candid view of their banner.

In the dialogue shared by her, Eijaz asks why has she posted a picture of him in a moustache. To which Punia responds with a cute yet cheesy reply. Check out the screenshot of the Instagram story shared by Eijaz below:

Both Eijaz and Punia have always remained quite open about their relationship. The duo has been dating for quite some time now, with rumours of them getting hitched doing the rounds. However, the rumours haven’t materialised to be true but as per a report by Bollywood Life, the couple has now decided to take their relationship to the next level by moving in with each other.

A source close to the couple reportedly revealed that they have fallen head over heels for each other. Currently, the duo is looking forward to taking things slowly by exploring their relationship. The outlet suggests that they have decided to start living together in order to understand each other. They are expected to move in together as early as next month. 

However, both Eijaz and Punia have neither confirmed nor denied this recent development as of yet. For the unversed, the lovebirds have already confessed their love for each other on national television during a reality TV show and ever since then, their peppy bond has become the centre of attraction of their fans.

 

 

