Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia To Take Their Relationship To Next Level?

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have remained quite open about their relationship, constantly featuring in each other’s social media posts. They have been dating for quite some while, with all kinds of rumours about their relationship doing rounds in a consistent manner. Some of these rumours have even suggested that they might be getting hitched, but none of them materialised to be true. However, it appears that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level by moving in with each other, according to a Bollywood Life report.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to move in with each other?

Their relationship has been the topic of several discussions among their fans, who have been following them since their time in a popular reality show on television. Quite recently, a source revealed that the couple are very much into each other, but are currently looking forward to take things slow and explore their relationship. They have thus decided to move in with each other and start living together to “get to know each other more”. Both of them are reportedly looking forward to moving in together rather soon.

The source revealed that they might move in together as early as next month, as they cannot wait to “share an abode together”. While the couple have not confirmed or denied this new information, it may have been expected by some of their fans, who have been following them for a long. The couple had first met each other in the popular reality show, before eventually falling for each other. They had even confessed about their relationship on national television and are considered to be one of the most popular celebrity couples on television. Quite a while after the show ended, they have still been going strong.

Eijaz Khan has been one of the most popular TV actors in recent times, owing to the success of several of his TV shows. He had also worked in popular films like Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel. On the other hand, Pavitra Punia has her own list of hit TV shows, including Baalveer Returns, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and others.