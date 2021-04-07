Eijaz Khan Crashes Pavitra Punia's Insta Live, Compliments The Kebabs She Cooks

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are among the few television couples who dated after they met each other on a reality show. Recently, Pavitra was seen giving an interview on an Instagram live session. Eijaz crashed her live session and wrote about her Galauti Kebabs. Take a look at how Pavitra reacted to the same.

Eijaz Khan crashes Pavitra Punia's Instagram live

Red FM recently interviewed Pavitra on an Instagram live session. She was asked several questions about herself and her boyfriend Eijaz Khan. Several fans commented on her live interview while she was talking to the host. One comment that grabbed her attention was of Eijaz. He wrote, "acha baby, sorry to disturb you but don't forget to get the galauti kababs you made, mouth is watering." As soon as Eijaz commented, Pavitra couldn't stop blushing. A fan took a screenshot of her reaction and shared it on their Fan page. Eijaz shared the post on his story and wrote "turoolob."

Image source: Eijaz Khan's Instagram

Pavitra was asked about their wedding rumours, to which she responded that they will not be getting married this year. She mentioned that due to the pandemic, she could not earn enough money the previous year. Now that the situation has eased, she wants to make the most of it to save up for their wedding and their future. Pavitra also shared that they want to raise children after their wedding and thus save up for their future. While talking about their relationship, Pavitra revealed that the couple behaves in a similar manner as they did on the reality show. There are no filters in their relationship. After she got eliminated from the show, she had not expected the two to get back together. However, after listening to Eijaz talking about her to other contestants, she thought of giving themselves a chance.

About Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

The couple was in a love-hate relationship when they met on the reality show. However, eventually, they confessed their feelings to each other. Eijaz Khan's girlfriend and he is often seen sharing pictures of them on their social media. They have also met each other's parents. Take a look at their picture here.

Promo Image source: Pavitra Punia's Instagram

