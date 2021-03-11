Eijaz Khan Gives A Sweet Response When Asked About Rubina Dilaik's Latest Project

Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan were seen together in a reality TV show where the duo was often seen bantering. Eijaz Kahn was recently spotted in Mumbai and was asked about Rubina Dilaik's latest project, and this was the former's response. Read here to know more -

Eijaz Khan talks about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik and Eijaz Khan had some nasty fights on the reality TV show that they both participated in. So recently when Eijaz Khan was asked about Rubina Dilaik's latest project, which is a music video with Paras Chabra, this was the former's response. Eijaz Khan said that they were all "apne log" which meant that they were all his own people and that he will definitely watch her music video when it will be released. At the same time, Eijaz was also asked about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's new music video, who had also appeared with him on the reality TV show. He said that he had not watched the entire video but rather just a clip and that he will soon watch the video and call Aly Goni after that.

Fans react to Eijaz Khan's response to Rubina Dilaik's project

Fans were quick to react to Eijaz Khan's response to Rubina Dilaik's new project. Most of the fans commented that the actor was their idol. One fan commented that Eijaz has always been humble and kind and that also he was looking really handsome in the video. Another fan commented that the actor was indeed a gentleman and always respects others work. One fan commented that they were eagerly waiting for Eijaz' s project.

Rubina Dilaik's latest music video

Rubina Dilaik has her kitty full with projects after her successful stint in the reality TV show. Rubina will be seen with Paras Chabra in an upcoming music video. The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures with Paras Chabra from the sets of their music video. She will also be seen with hubby Abhinav Shukla in Neha Kakkar's upcoming music video Marjaneya that will be releasing on 18th March. The actress shared the poster of her music video with hubby Abhinav Shukla on her Instagram.

