Eijaz Khan Had To Seek Girlfriend Pavitra's Permission Before Posting THIS Shirtless Photo

Actor Eijaz Khan recently shared a shirtless photo of himself flexing his muscles for the camera on social media and left fans gushing over it. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star also revealed in the caption of his Instagram post that he had sought permission from his ladylove, Pavitra Punia, before posting the shirtless photo. Along with it, Eijaz also opened up about working out at home because the COVID-19 lockdown has taken a toll on his "physical and mental health".

Ever since Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia made their relationship official, the love birds leave no opportunities to shell out major couple goals on the internet. Be it going live on Instagram together or sharing glimpses of their aww-dorable moments with each other, Eijaz and Puniya often have fans swooning over their romance. Now, yesterday, i.e. June 3, 2021, the duo made headlines with their social media PDA as the Karam Apnaa Apnaa actor revealed taking permission from his girlfriend before posting a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram while Pavitra dropped with a flirty comment on his post.

In the shirtless photograph shared by Eijaz, the 45-year-old could be seen flexing his biceps on the first day of workout at "home gym". He also spoke about hitting the gym as a result of feeling "weak" and "lethargic" amid lockdown. The caption of his IG post read, "Pavi se poocha ki ye photo post karoo ya na karoo? thoda show off sa hai. lekin jaise maine kaha (I had asked Pavi whether I should post this photo or not because it's a little showboaty. But like I said), there is no substitute for hard work. so am working hard". Eijaz also added, "#homegym me #workout shuru kiya hai (Have started working out in my gym at home). been feeling weak and lethargic. lockdown has taken its toll on my physical and mental health. so push karna padh raha hai (So, I have been pushing myself)... trying to gain some #muscle #eijazkhan kaisa lagg riyaaa hoo?? (sic)".

Soon after Eijaz Khan's photo surfaced on social media, his lover and actor Pavitra Punia slid into the comment section of his post and wrote, "Am sweating". On the other hand, netizens also flocked to the comment section to shower the television star with praise. Take a look at some reactions:

