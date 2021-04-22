Eijaz Khan Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For 'baby' Pavitra Punia; Says, 'keep Smiling'

TV actor Eijaz Khan took to Instagram on Thursday, April 22, 2021, to pen a heartwarming birthday wish for girlfriend Pavitra Punia as she turned a year older. The actor shared adorable pictures and penned a note on her special day. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comments section.

Eijaz Khan's birthday wish for girlfriend Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan shared happy pictures of how he kick-started his girlfriend’s birthday. In the first picture, Pavitra can be seen striking a sweet pose with the golden metallic balloons. In the second picture, the duo can be seen giving some quirky poses which are truly unmissable. In the other picture, the birthday girl is all smiles as she poses with her cake and balloons around her. In the last picture, Eijaz and Pavitra took a sweet selfie where they are all smiles for the camera.

Along with these happy pictures, the actor wrote in his caption, “happy budday baby... keep smiling. keep shining. i love you." He added, “#lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek . too much cake ho gaya”. Take a look at the post below.

Pavitra Punia took to the comment section to reply to Eijaz’s birthday wish. She wrote, “@eijazkhan I love you to the moon and back love the precious gift of my life”. Take a look at the screenshot below.

Reacting to the post, some of the users went on to wish the birthday girl, while some were all gaga over the pictures. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday @pavitrapunia_ love u guy's miss u”. Another user wrote, “Waiting for the post dekho agaya...btw happy birthday pp ji”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are among the few television couples who dated after they met each other on a reality show. They go on to share several pictures, videos, stories and more. They also pen sweet messages for each other on their respective social media handles. Take a look at Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's Instagram posts below.

