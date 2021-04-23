Eijaz Khan Places A Peck On Birthday Girl Pavitra Punia's Cheek; Paps Say, 'once More'

Television celebs Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met on a popular reality show and after having a rocky relationship in the start, their love blossomed as the show continued. While the show is over now, the two have become romantically involved and are in a relationship. As Pavitra Punia celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, April 23, she and her beau Eijaz Khan were spotted engaging in some social media PDA while posing for the paps.

Eijaz Khan's girlfriend blushes after getting a kiss from him

In a recent video that has gone viral, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted during an outing on her birthday and were stopped by the paps for pictures. While Pavitra looked gorgeous in a blush pink Anarkali and golden heels, Eijaz was dressed casually in a grey t-shirt, black denim and sneakers. In the midst of clicking pictures, Eijaz adorably kissed the birthday girl on the cheeks which left Pavitra blushing. Seeing their adorable moment, in the video, we can hear the paps saying, "once more" to the couple. Eijaz obliges to the pap's demands and gives her yet another peck on the cheek. Check out the video below:

Netizens react to the video

The couple has had a huge fan following ever since the netizens saw them together in the reality show. Fans of the couple were quick to comment on the video and showered them with love and praises. One user wrote, "Awwie goals. God bless them ... evil eyes off," while another commented, "They look so adorable." There were many comments that asked the couple to get married soon as well. Read some of the fan comments below;

Eijaz Khan makes Pavitra's lockdown birthday special

The couple celebrated Pavitra's birthday at home amid the ongoing pandemic and the restrictions. Even though the celebration was not huge, Eijaz did everything he could to make her lady love feel special. Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a picture of Pavitra posing with golden balloons and wrote, "happy budday baby.....keep smiling. .keep shining. .i love you. .#lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek. too much cake ho gaya." Pavitra replied to the post by writing, "I love you to the moon and back love. the precious gift of my life."

(Promo Image Courtesy: Eijaz Khan Instagram)

