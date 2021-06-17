Eijaz Khan Proclaims His Love For Pavitra Punia, Drops A Comment On Her Post

Ever since actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have made their relationship official, they often share adorable pictures with each other on their respective social media. The couple also drops cute comments on each other's Instagram posts. On June 17, Pavitra shared a photo of her wearing a traditional dress. Her fans and followers have showered a lot of love on her post as well. Her beau Eijaz Khan also proclaimed his love for her by commenting on the post.

Pavitra Punia’s latest post

In the picture, the Baalveer Returns actor was wearing a light mint-coloured kurta. A bright red-coloured dupatta was draped across her shoulders. Her look was accessorised with a pair of heavy earrings and a beaded necklace. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “Eyes hold conversation.”

As soon as she shared the post, Pavitra’s fans and followers rushed in to shower love on it. One of them commented by writing ‘U look so pretty’ while another wrote ‘Looking so beautiful’. Actors Krishna Mukherjee and Rakhi Sawant also dropped sweet comments on the post. Pavitra’s beau Eijaz Khan proclaimed his love by writing, ‘Meri hai’ meaning ‘She is mine’ on the post. See their reactions below.

A look into Pavitra Punia’s Instagram

A couple of days ago, the 34-year-old actor shared a picture of her wearing an olive green dress. Her look was accessorised with blingy jewellery and her hair was tied in a slick bun. In the caption of the post, she wrote, ‘Passengers, this isn’t your captain speaking’. Eijaz also dropped a comment on the post by writing ‘I’m your captain’. Her fans have also commented on the post by writing how much the colour suits her while another also wrote that they love her look. See the post below.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's relationship

The couple met on a reality show and had a love-hate relationship. They eventually expressed their feelings for one another. They have been constantly sharing cosy photos with each other to give their fans a sneak peek into their lives. In an Instagram live session in April, Pavitra opened up about her wedding plans with Eijaz. She clarified that they will not be getting married this year. Elaborating more, Pavitra said that she wants to save and make up for the remuneration that she did not earn last year because of the pandemic.

Image: EIJAZ KHAN’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.