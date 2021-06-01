Eijaz Khan Pulls Girlfriend Pavitra's Leg For Feeding Him Thick Chapatis on Instagram Live

Actor Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia went live on his social media account on May 31,2021. While being on the live session, Eijaz and Pavitra argued over chapatis and netizens saw their fun banter in the live session. The argument started when Eijaz blamed Pavitra for feeding him ‘moti-rotis’.

Eijaz Khan pulls girlfriend Pavitra's leg for feeding him thick chapatis

Eijaz Khan went on a live session on Monday with Pavitra Punia. He then shared the video of the live session on his Instagram feed. In the caption, he wrote, “So we went zinda for the first time. enzooy. be kind. don’t mind...#eijaz #pavitra #pavijaz be safe. double mask. don’t go bhatkaooing for no reason.” In the video, Eijaz asks Pavitra, "Yeh roti moti kyun hai (Why is this chapati thick)?" When Pavitra tells him it's because she didn't want to waste the dough. He replies, "Koi baat nahi. Kisi ke naseeb mein patli rotiyaan hoti hai, kisi ke naseeb mein moti (It's alright. Some people are destined to enjoy thin chapatis and some are destined for thick ones)." Pavitra Punia replies "Is insaan ko itni patli patli rotiyaan banakar khilaayi hai maine (I've fed so many soft chapatis to this human). “ Eijaz replied to this and said, "Ehsaan jata rahi hai(You are showing it off).”Have a look at his post below.

Netizens reaction to the post

Netizens showered immense love on Eijaz Khan’s post. Several users urged him to do more live sessions while several others commented that they loved Eijaz and Pavitra’s chemistry in the live video post. One of the users even requested him to be more active on Instagram and do more live sessions. Check out some of the comments below.

Eijaz Khan’s social media presence



Eijaz Khan is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he celebrated Pavitra Punia’s birthday and shared the photos on his Instagram feed. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy budday baby.....keep smiling. .keep shining. .i love you. .#lockdown me happy baby #pavitra ki pawty ..with #ek. too much cake ho gaya." Take a look at his post below.

