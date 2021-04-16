Eijaz Khan Shares Screenshots Of 'intellectual' Conversation With Shardul Pandit

Eijaz Khan recently gave the fans a sneak-peek into his 'intellectual' conversation with television actor, Shardul Pandit. On Apr 16, the former took to his Instagram handle and shared the screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with the latter on the Instagram Stories. As seen in Eijaz Khan and Shardul Pandit's WhatsApp chat, the actors have a quirky chat about how they are doing. Sharing the hilarious conversation on social media, Eijaz Khan said, "The intellectual conversations I have with Shardul" and tagged the actor's Instagram account on the story.

In this Instagram post, Shardul is seen asking Eijaz, "How are you", to which the latter replies saying, "Am good, Tu?". Further, Shardul goes on to say, "Mai bhi theek hoo" (I am also fine). Eijaz Khan then mimics Shardul and says, "Mai bhi theek hoo" (I am also fine). He also asks again, "Tu kaisa hai?" (How are you) to which Pandit replies, "Mai bhi theek" (I am also fine) and Eijaz again says, "Mai bhi" (me too).

In February 2021, Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit's video went viral on social media. In this video, Eijaz and Pavitra attended an event where they bumped into Shardul Pandit. As seen in the viral video, as soon as Punia met Pandit, the duo hugged each other and laughed. Eijaz Khan watched their banter and possessively yelled in Hindi, "Chod usko" (Leave her alone). The reality show fame gave a hilarious reaction. Further, he asked Shradul, "Kyu pakad ke rakha hai?" (Why have you held her?). He then pulls Pavitra towards himself and everyone around them starts laughing.

On the work front, Eijaz Khan has worked in several films and television serials. The actor made his acting debut with the Bollywood film, Thakshak. Some of Eijaz Khan's films include Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kucha hhsks Na Kaho, Just Married, Meerabai Not Out, Tanu Weds Manu, Zilla Ghaziabad, Lucky Kabootar, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Upstarts and many others. Eijaz Khan was last seen in 2019's serial, Tara From Satara.

