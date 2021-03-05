Eijaz Khan Snaps At Paparazzi At Naina Singh's Birthday; Threatens To Take The Cake Away

Controversial moments have often taken place in the past during celebration parties involving celebrities and paparazzi. One such moment took place in the recent celebration of Naina Singh’s birthday bash, which was attended by other celebrities that were colleagues from a famous reality TV show that she has worked in. The moment took place when the paparazzi at the event started causing chaos while she was about to cut her cake, which ultimately resulted in Eijaz Khan threatening to take away the cake in the heat of the moment.

Eijaz Khan threatens to take away Naina Singh’s birthday cake

On the occasion of Naina Singh's birthday, her friends and colleagues from the TV industry made sure to be present for the celebration. However, the event had a controversial moment, when the paparazzi started indulging in unruly behaviour, which left the present celebs anxious. Among the celebrities who were present are Eijaz Khan and his partner Pavitra Punia. The video shows that as the candles were lit and the cake was about to be cut by Naina, the moment was ruined due to the chaos that was caused by the paparazzi.

Naina Singh looked visibly shocked at the visuals and the celebrities present around her tried to contain the situation by asking the reporters and cameramen to calm down. However, when their behaviour did not improve, Eijaz Khan decided to step up and threatened to take away the cake at the end of the video. The video went viral on social media and many netizens sent their reactions on this video. While some of them seemed amused at this video, many of them praised Eijaz for handling the situation in the comments.

Both Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia have been acquainted with Naina Singh or ‘Nona Berry’ for a while, working with each other in the famous reality show. Eijaz and Naina are both popular faces on television, having worked in famous shows. While Naina has appeared in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and MTV Splitsvilla, Eijaz Khan has worked in many shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey and others. He has also acted in the hit film Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel.

