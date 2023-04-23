Eijaz Khan Wishes Fiance Pavitra Punia On Her Birthday: You Make Me Feel Like...

It was a double celebration for Eijaz Khan as Eid and his actress-fiance Pavitra Punia's birthday fell on the same date. (April 23). To celebrate his ladylove, the actor shared a sweet note on social media. He also shared photos from his Eid celebration.

Eijaz took to social media and shared two photos. In the photo, he and Pavitra can be seen twinning in blue outfits. While the actor opted for a blue kurta, Punia wore a blue kurta featuring golden embroidery. She completed her look with a yellow and blue dupatta. In the first picture, Eijaz is seen holding the actress from behind. They can be seen flashing their biggest smiles. The second photo gives a glimpse of their goofiest side. They can be seen rubbing their noses against each other. Captioning the photo on Instagram, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage actor wrote, "ab na , you make me feel like home. lambe lambe emo cheesy cheesein likh sakta hoo. lekin comfortable hoo na. khud me aur tere saath. so i won't try. Tu khush reh. baaki apun dekh lenge. Happy birthday baby. Stay loved. Stay blessed. I love you." Take a look at the photos below.

Pavitra was quick to respond to his post. She took to his comment section and thanked him in a cute way. She wrote, "Oh mine. Thank you, baby. You my home."

About Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia participated in a reality show in 2017. They shared a love-hate relationship during the show. However, they confessed their feelings in one of the episodes. Soon, the actress got eliminated. During a family week, she came as Eijaz's family member and expressed her feelings openly in front of the housemates. Since then, they have been together and are still going strong. The couple got engaged in October 2022 last year. They took to social media and announced the good news. Talking about their marriage, Pavitra said that her relationship with Eijaz is no less than marriage and she might get married this year.