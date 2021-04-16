Eijaz Khan's Birthday Wish For Jaan Kumar Sanu Involves A Creative Word Play; See Post

Jaan Kumar Sanu celebrated his 27th birthday on April 15, 2021. On the occasion of his birthday, many of his friends from the industry took the opportunity to wish him by uploading posts on social media for him. One of his friends who uploaded a sweet video for him was actor Eijaz Khan. See Eijaz Khan's birthday wish for Sanu here.

Jaan Kumar San receives birthday wishes from Eijaz

Eijaz Khan posted a short video clip for Jaan Kumar Sanu where he can be seen wishing the singer. He begins by saying, “Jaan it's your birthday, so here’s a little dance for you”. The actor can then be seen performing a little dance to celebrate the occasion. He continued by calling Jaan Kumar Sanu his brother and saying that he loved him dearly. He further advised Jaan Kumar Sanu to keep singing. He ended his video by saying, “Team Jaan forever” while pointing towards his t-shirt which was Jaan Kumar Sanu merchandise. He captioned his post with, “happy JAANamdin . see I'm wearing your tee, #teamjaan always... bhai. hamesha khush reh. hamesha dua me hai tu. #jaan #eijaz #brothers just like #thakur and #ramukaka”.

Eijaz Khan was not the only one from the industry to wish Sanu. Actor Naina Singh also posted a sweet wish for her friend Jaan Kumar Sanu. She wrote alongside a picture of the two of them, “Happpy birthday jaan.!! @jaan.kumar.sanu. And im so sorry for ditching you last min.. but how could you leave without taking me ?? Your fault.!! But u know im always going to be there for you like your baby sitter , ya thats what he calls me. I wish u today and everyday everything u want. You got the melody that no body has, keep it up mere singer. PS- stop being angry cuz im taller than you.”

Fans and followers of Eijaz Khan were absolutely thrilled with the video he posted for Jaan Kumar Sanu. They said that Eijaz Khan looked really cute while wishing his friend and that he should always be that happy and cheerful. Others commented that they wished the friendship between Jaan and Eijaz never came to an end and that they would always be there for each other. Many fans wished Jaan a happy birthday. Most people commented using emojis ranging from the heart emoji to the lovestruck face emoji. The post has a total of 78.5k views and 818 comments as of now and still counting.

