What 'Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste 2' Cast Mohit And Kanikka Are Up To Amid Lockdown? See Here

Amid the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, the world has come to a standstill. Every celebrity is supporting and following the basic rules of social distancing during the outbreak of Coronavirus. The cast of the Hindi television series Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste 2 is also following the lockdown guidelines. Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur, of the lead cast, have posted a few pictures and videos on their Instagram, giving a glimpse of their quarantine period. Check out.

Also Read: 'Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste' Written Update March 23, 2020: Shravan Makes Suman Upset Again

What Mohit and Kanikka are up to during lockdown

Mohit Kumar recently posted his picture on his Instagram account. He captioned it by stating that he is enjoying his quarantine days. He also asked his fans and followers how they are making the most of this time at home.

Also Read: 'Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste' Written Update March 20: Shravan & Suman Go On A Bike Ride At Night

He also posted another picture in which he is seen taking a selfie. He captioned the picture as 'Some will be attracted to my light, others will fear it. I have decided to shine anyway 🔥.' Check out the post.

Also Read: Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste Written Update March 26, 2020: Shravan Decides To Take Revenge

Actor Kanikka Kapur, on the other hand, posted a picture wearing a mask. She expressed that it is saddening to see what the COVID 19 pandemic is doing to the world. This world feels like a dark place at the moment but she refuses to give up, she added. Adding that it's crucial to practise measures, she urged her fans to wash hands, wear masks when in a group and practise social distancing as much as they can. She added that she also believes that this is a call for us to slow down and rise together.

Also Read: 'Ek Duuje Ke Vaste' written Update March 27: Kanchan Makes Shravan Drink The Juice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.