'Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste' Written Update March 30, 2020: Shravan Accepts His Mistake

The episode of Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste starts with Shravan offering balm to Suman. He tries to speak to her, he asks her to apply balm on her wound but she refuses it. Shravan tells Suman that she should accept the balm as a neighbour or a friend. Suman pushes Shravan’s hand and the balm hits his forehead.

Ek Duuje Ke Vaaste written update March 30, 2020

Suman feels bad about hurting Shravan. After class, Shravan goes to meet Kanchan. He tells Kanchan that he wants his friend back. Kanchan yells at him and tells him that he like defaming her friend and she will never forgive him for hurting Suman. Kanchan also tells him that she could have exposed him in front of his parents, the other day, but he ran away. Kanchan challenges Shravan to tell his parents about the truth.

Suman walks in that moment and tells Kanchan that Shravan is a coward and only knows how to run away from the truth. She also adds that he won’t come and tell the truth, this worries Shravan. When Suman and Kanchan reach home, discussing about Shravan. They are shocked to find him sitting with Vijay.

Vijay tells Suman that Shravan has revealed the truth about Damroo’s party. He asks Suman if the idea of attending Damroo’s party was hers and not Shravan’s. Suman nods at this. Kanchan fumes at Suman for supporting Shravan. Suman on the other hand, tells Kanchan that Shravan has changed and accepted his mistake for the first time.

The next morning, Suman comes to the terrace to dry her hair and Shravan comes up to admire her. He almost trips because of a bucket and this worries Suman. At school, the teacher reviews the buddy project. Saheb tells Anish that he has learnt a lot from him, but Anish tells him he did not learn anything from Saheb and will continue to mentor him. The teacher calls the two and announces that they have failed.

Next, he calls Shravan and Suman and tells them that they have failed too. Shravan then tells them that he has failed in the project, not Suman. He adds that he learnt a lot from Suman and she has changed him. Batra claps for him and tells him that since he knows about his mistake, he should also decide the punishment. In the canteen, Anish asks the waiter to bring him samosa but Shravan comes there. Anish insults him and tells him that he can never impress Suman.

