'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' Actress Tarla Joshi Passes Away, Nia Sharma Pays Tribute

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame Tarla Joshi passed away on June 6. The actor portrayed the role of Beeji in the daily soap. Actor Nia Sharma who was also a part of the show took to her Instagram to inform about her death and pay her condolences. Nia Sharma shared a series of pictures with veteran actor Tarla Joshi.

Nia Sharma mourns Tarla Joshi's death

Nia Sharma mourned the demise of Tarla Joshi aka Badi Beeji by sharing a slew of BTS pictures with her and other co-stars. Nia shared a fan page post with her stills from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna with Tarla Joshi. She wrote, “RIP Badi Beeji You will be missed…(with a heart emoji)” Further, Nia Sharma shared pictures with the veteran actor from the sets of the show. In one of the pictures, she wrote, “Tarla ji you'll always be our Badi Beeji.” The pictures also feature other actors from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai cast including Divyajyotee Sharma, Anju Mahendru, and Mohit Chauhan. Take a look at Nia Sharma's Instagram stories.

Veteran actor Anju Mahendroo who was also a part of the show mourned Tarla Joshi’s death."Will miss you Tarlaji. Always looked up to you as a mother !!! Rest in eternal peace," she wrote. Her co-actor Krystle D'Souza also mourned Tarla Joshi death as she wrote, "Will miss you badi B".

On the work front - Tarla Joshi

Tarla Joshi portrayed the role of Badi Beeji who was the great grandmother of lead characters Manvi aka Nia Sharma and Jeevika essayed by Krystle D'Souza in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The show also featured Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon as the male leads. The late actor was also a part of the show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. She played Indravadan’s (Satish Shah) mother. Joshi also essayed the role of Vasudha Ben in Ronit Roy and Aasiya Kazi starrer Bandini. Tarla Joshi started her career as a costume designer. She is credited for her work in films like Gandhi My Father, Ame Pardeshi Paan, Majiyara Haiya and Hum Jo Keh Na Paaye.

