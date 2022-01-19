Ekta Kapoor Begins 'Naagin 6' With Special Pooja Ceremony At Suvarna Temple; See Pics

After impressing fans with five seasons of the popular show Naagin, TV czarina-producer Ekta Kapoor is back again with yet another season. Ekta has commenced the shooting of her upcoming venture with a special pooja ceremony at Suvarna Temple. However, fans are excited for season 6 and are waiting for what Ekta will bring new to it.

Ekta Ravi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted some videos on her stories section. The video features glimpses of the Pooja ceremony which is being held in the Suvarna temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra. While some saints are doing the rituals, some of them are playing instruments in the video. The producer has also given a sneak peek at the huge colourful 'Naag' rangoli and how the saints are performing pooja of the same. The ceremony came after she recovered from the COVID-19. Ekta announced on Instagram that despite taking all precautions, she has tested positive for COVID-19. She added that her health was fine.

All you need to know about Naagin 6

Colors TV recently shared the promo teaser of the supernatural fantasy thriller series Naagin 6 and it seems to be grander than ever. And now living up to the commitment, the makers of the show have treated fans with a short teaser that appears to be promising and very different from all other seasons of Naagin. It also wrote, "Desh ki raksha karne ke liye, zeher bann kar zeher ko hi khatam karne aa rahi hai Naagin, phir ek baar!"

To everyone’s surprise, Naagin 6 will revolve around the story of a deadly virus. The 42-second long video hinted towards the fight of the shapeshifting serpent with the pandemic that hit the world in 2020. However, the makers did not reveal the face of Naagin, who will be seen in the lead role, and left it to the audience’s imagination. The earlier five seasons of this supernatural fantasy show has always created a buzz in the Television industry and has been a fan favourite as it stars Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Kinshuk Mahajan, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal and others in the lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor