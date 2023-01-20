Ekta Kapoor Calls Radhika Madan's Remarks On The TV Industry 'shameful'

Producer Ekta Kapoor slammed Radhika Madan on social media Friday after Madan shared her bad experience working in the television industry. Taking to her Instagram story, Ekta shared a clip from Sayantani Ghosh's interview, where the actress was calling out Radhika for the same comments.

Praising Sayantani, Ekta took an aim at Madan calling her comments 'sad and shameful'. The producer wrote, “Sad and shameful actors have no respect for their roots Kudos @sayantanighosh0609.”

Earlier, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sayantani said, "When people start from TV and reach a certain status, then why do they bicker about television?"

She added, "Television feeds hundreds of homes, it gives you employment, and the biggest of TV stars also choose the medium to promote their films."

"I have a problem with the approach. You want to do a movie. You start with TV, you become a star, you earn so much money which gives you the holding power to start your movie journey and you can choose to wait for the right time," said the actress.

Other TV actors agree with Sayantani

Several TV actors took to the comment section to express their support for Sayantani. Anita Hassanandani commented, "Well said”.

Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Well said @sayantanighosh0609 what she said wasn't wrong, but the way she said was demeaning ..... @radhikamadan you should have been a Lil more sensitive about this...What do you think? Making films comes without all this?”

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said, “Sayantani I completely agree with your views and admire the way you have addressed the issue.”

Radhika Madan on work culture in the TV industry

It all began when Radhika Madan in an interview opened up about the working conditions in the television industry. She said that once the flow of the shoot or set was confirmed, directors would rearrange it, and whosoever was available would show up to shoot.

Radhika added that the director would always shut her up whenever she tried to say anything about her character.

Ekta Kapoor production 'Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi' served as the platform for Radhika's acting debut on television. She later made her cinematic debut in the film 'Pataakha' directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and thereafter made appearances in movies like 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', 'Angrezi Medium', and 'Shiddat'.

'Kuttey', starring Tabu and Arjun Kapoor, was Radhika's most recent film.