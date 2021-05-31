Ekta Kapoor Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai', Fans Ask For A Second Season

Ekta Kapoor's soap opera Bade Achhe Lagte Hai ran successfully from 2011 to 2014 on Sony Entertainment Television. The soap opera starring Sakshi Tamwar and Ram Kapoor in lead, completed 10 years since the day of its release on Sunday, May 30. The creator as well as producer of the serial Ekta Kapoor was elated by the milestone and has been celebrating the same on her social media handles. The show is based on a Gujarati play Patrani by Imtiaz Patel.

Ekta Kapoor celebrates 10 years of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, Ekta Kapoor shared one of the first promos of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai (BALH) featuring Sakshi Tamwar as Priya Sharma and Ram as Ram Kapoor. In the video, the duo was seen sharing an endearing moment as a couple, and Priya was telling him she missed his snoring while Ram was in disbelief he snores at all. Priya then goes on to make him watch a video clip of him snoring and the couple shares a laugh. Celebrating the 10 years of the soap opera with the clip, Ekta wrote in the caption, "Ten years of #badeachchelagtehai! Irony that I heard this morning so much love was experienced in this one! An ode to mature love! Thanku ram Sakshi mitu sony Sneha danish Ajay Prashant bhat Sandip Doris n d whole team."

Upon seeing the post many fans, as well as celebrities, dropped congratulatory messages. While Ram Kapoor is not very active on social media, his wife Gautami took to the comment section and wrote: "Omg!! One of the most memorable shows". Actors Shraddha Arya, Raj Singh Arora, and Karan Patel were among others to shower their love for the show. Amidst congratulatory messages, there were also many fans who asked for the second season of BALH.

Ekta Kapoor also shared a long IGTV titled 'Birth of Bade" in which the cast and crew celebrated the 10 years milestone by reminiscing the memories of the making of the show. Sakshi Tamwar says in the video in Hindi that she cannot believe it has been 10 years, it felt like it happened only yesterday. She went on to say, forget yesterday she felt like she was still part of this show. Tanwar added later that it was very rare that everyone's stars meet together in a show and create magic and BALH was one such show. Ekta Kapoor wrote in the caption, "A show is made by a team. This is a video from the team ( haven’t mentioned many especially @sufibaby in d last post) thanku team n audiences".

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR/ RAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.