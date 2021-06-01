Ekta Kapoor Celebrates 12 Years Of 'Pavitra Rishta', Writes It Formed 'life Long Bonds'

Zee TV’s 2009 soap opera Pavitra Rishta was one of the most-watched daily soaps at that time. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner. On June 1, Pavitra Rishta clocked 12 years and Ekta took to her Instagram to commemorate the same. She shared a video compilation of some of the best moments from the show.

Ekta Kapoor’s ode to Pavitra Rishta

The video started off with the iconic moment when Manav sees Archana and the title track of the serial is heard playing in the background. The 3-minute long video featured some of the plot’s highlights as well. In the end, Ankita Lokhande’s voice-over bids farewell to the audience as the show is wrapped up. In the caption of the post, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “12 years n a million memories later. Pain love n angst makes this show d purest bond ever! #pavitrarishta u resurrected my career gave me life long bonds ! Thankuuuuuu.”

As soon as her post was shared, the show’s fans rushed in to drop sweet comments about it. Many of them congratulated Ekta while one of them wrote that ‘old is gold’. Ankita Lokhande who played the role of the leading lady on the show also commented by writing Several of her fans also wanted to know if there will be a second season of the show or not. See their reactions below.

Pavitra Rishta cast and other details

The cast of this soap opera includes Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput, Hiten Tejwani, Usha Nadkarni, Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Mrinalini Tyagi among others. The plot of this revolves around Manav and Archana whose marriage is fixed in an arranged marriage setting. They soon fall in love but face several difficulties throughout their relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande

Sushant and Ankita not only were a reel-life couple but a real-life one as well. They began dating in 2010 and parted ways in 2016. The audience showered a lot of love on their on and off-screen chemistry. According to a report by Bollywood Life, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is underway and Ankita is all to set to reprise her role as Archana in it.

