Ekta Kapoor Celebrates '7 Years Of Love And Togetherness' As 'Kumkum Bhagya' Turns 7

One of the highly-loved soap operas of Indian television, Zee TV's Kukum Bhagya completed seven years from its premiere on April 15, 2014. Upon achieving the milestone, producer Ekta Kapoor joined hands with team Kumkum Bhagya to celebrate the special occasion by sharing a collage of sweet notes by the show's cast members. Furthermore, lead actor Sriti also took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note expressing how the daily soap has changed her life, for good.

Ekta Kapoor celebrates '7 years of love' as Kumkum Bhagya turns 7

Yesterday marked a special day for TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor's television show Kumkum Bhagya as it completed a successful run of seven years on the small screen. Ever since its premiere back in 2014, this soap opera has been ruling over netizens' hearts and has garnered numerous awards at various television award shows over the years. Thus, as Kumkum Bhagya turned 7, Ekta decided to team up with the show's cast as they briefly expressed their excitement about achieving yet another milestone.

The video shared by Ekta starred lead couple Shabbir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha alongside other cast members including Mugdha Chaphekar, Swati Anand, Zeeshan Khan, Ashlesha Sawant, Khyaati Keswani, Krishna Kaul as well as Kumkum Bhagya's crew members. Along with posting the video on her Instagram handle, the 45-year-old also showered the show's entire team with immense love as she wrote, "Celebrating 7 Years of Love, togetherness and compassion! Celebrating 7 years of Kumkum Bhagya. A big thank you to all our fans for showering the show and the actors with love and affection".

Check out Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post below:

On the other hand, leading lady Sriti Jha also took to her Instagram handle to shared a video of her adorable moments with co-star Shabbir on the sets of the show and penned a heartwarming note to describe her journey. She wrote, "The last seven years have been the best years of my life by far... my heart is a puddle of joy today. I have met little pieces of my heart on Kumkum Bhagya... it has taught me the true meaning of serendipity... there can’t be a happier coincidence than bringing together some of the most amazing people".

Take a look:

Promo Image Source: Ekta Kapoor & Sriti Jha Instagram