Ekta Kapoor Celebrates Son Ravie's Birthday At Siddhivinayak Temple; Shares Adorable Video

It is a common sight for the paparazzi to spot Ekta Kapoor at any temple in Mumbai. However, during her latest visit to a temple, the producer was not alone and had a familiar companion. She was accompanied by her son, Ravie, and there was a special occasion for their visit.

The little one was celebrating his third birthday on Thursday. Ekta dropped some heartwarming moments of the visit and his bond with his mother, and grandfather, veteran actor Jeetendra. Her brother Tusshar Kapoor and other celebrities from the film fraternity, too, showered their love on the star kid.

Ekta Kapoor shares heartwarming video from Ravie's 3rd birthday

In a collage video on her Instagram videos, Ekta shared visuals from her visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Ravie's birthday. The latter could be seen being delighted as he posed in style.

The video then featured some of his delightful moments with his mother, Ekta Kapoor, who seemed to love taking selfie videos when he was asleep in her arms. The birthday boy enjoyed playing with his cousin, Laksshya, son of Ekta's brother Tusshar Kapoor, swaying on a swing and running on the beach.

The highlight was at the end when Ravie seemed to enjoy a light-hearted moment in his grandfather's arms.

Apart from the Ravie being named after Jeetendra, whose original name is Ravi Kapoor, there was another reference to the Himmatwala star. The iconic birthday song, Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye was used by Ekta Kapoor in the background. The Mohammad Rafi song had been picturised on Jeetendra and Babita, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's mother.

Ekta used heart emojis galore on the post to shower her love on her son.

Wishes pour in for Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie

Wished poured in for Ravie from celebrities. Kangana Ranaut, Sonali Bendre Behl, Nimrat Kaur, TV stars like Anita Hassanandani, Pooja Banerjee, Riddhima Pandit, Arjit Aneja expressed their wishes and love for him.

Uncle Tusshar Kapoor dropped some love-filled pictures of the mother-son duo to wish Ravie. Calling him as 'Ravioli', and 'apple of our eye', he hoped the young one remained blessed and kept soaring.