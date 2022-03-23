Union Minister-actor Smriti Irani has been receiving special wishes on her 46th birthday today. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor who has served the entertainment industry for quite a few years before turning to politics received special wishes from none other than her best friend TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta took to Instagram and shared a special video that took fans a stroll down the memory lane and recalled the adorable moments the Union Minister for Women and Child Development spent with Ekta along with her son Ravie. Apart from the video, Ekta dedicated a special letter to Smriti from her son Ravie while thanking her for teaching him the biggest lessons of life so subtly and beautifully.

Ekta Kapoor's letter for Smriti Irani on birthday

Through the letter, the three-year-old tried to explain how much his mother Ekta has learned from Smriti. The little one in the 'love letter' revealed how Smriti Irani was the first few ones who saw him and blessed him. "I am 3 years old and probably I have met you very few times… But every good thing my mom has done to me, she says – she has learned from you. Like sometimes reading to me. Most importantly… I hear people talking around me that you’re very, very powerful. But to me – you’re a loving maasi that I know will take care of me from far and will be there whenever I need you. It is your birthday today and I wish you get everything that you want in life… because you’re probably the first few people who saw me and blessed me. And I want to give some of those blessings back to you."

Adding, through the letter Ravie wrote how he will always continue to respect women and how women like her are great role models for society. " love you sooo much because while I know that eventually when I grow up, I will respect women because I have women like you around me as my Maasi… and if I don’t, I know you will be there to reprimand me and guide me. Lots of love, waiting to see you soon. Your nephew – Ravie,” the letter concluded. The video was a montage of all the amazing memories that Smrti has spent with Ekta and her son Ravie.