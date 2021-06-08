Ekta Kapoor Drops 'Puncch Beat S2' Teaser: 'A Rush Of Adrenaline Awaits At Rosewood High'

Ekta Kapoor has finally announced the second season of her hit youth-based web series by posting the Puncch Beat season 2 teaser on her Instagram. In the caption she mentioned that while Vikas Gupta will be missed, Rosewood High is back for action and drama as the Puncch Beat cast reunites for a second instalment. The announcement comes just a day after the producer's birthday. Ekta Kapoor also revealed that season 2 will have "drama, relationship goals, new friendships and more rivalries."

Puncch Beat season 2 teaser

Actor Samyukta Hegde will be joining the cast this season and looks like she will play a fierce role. The teaser starts off on a positive note and we see Divyanka and Rahat's love story, but then there's also tension between him and Padmini and his rivalry with Ranbir is nowhere finished. Between all these things, the police show up at Rosewood High for an investigation. The incident has to do with a freshers party at the college. Will the second season become a murder mystery?

Reacting to the teaser herself, the producer claimed that Puncch Beat was Alt Balaji's most successful youth franchise ever! Fans on the other hand were elated and many commented with heart emojis. Several of the fans especially liked how Rahat (played by Priyank Sharma) looked in the teaser. One of them also wrote that they had been waiting for the new season for a while. Take a look at some of the comments here:

Puncch Beat cast

Season two will see Priyank Sharma as Rahat, Harshita Gaur as Divyanka, Siddharth Sharma as Ranbir Chowdhary and Kushi Joshi as Padmini. It will also see Niki Walia, Samir Soni, Kajol Tyagi, Nikhil Bhambri, Sinduja Turlapati among others. The cast shared many BTS pictures from their sets in Dehradun during their shooting in January and February this year.

Ekta Kapoor also announced the release date of Puncch Beat season 2. The new season is slated to start airing on AltBalaji on June 27, 2021, and its first trailer will drop on June 11.

