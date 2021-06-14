Ekta Kapoor Enjoys A Game Of Pool With Anita Hassanandani And Mohit Sehgal; Watch

Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D’souza, Anita Hassanandani, and others, have escaped for a getaway to a resort. The trio has been sharing many glimpses of the same. Recently, Ekta dropped a video in which she showed how she tried to play pool with her friends. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Getting on board with the game but not a game to show full-length profile." After she hit the ball in the video, Mohit Sehgal and Anita cheered for her while she posed for the camera.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. A user wrote, "Nice gang," whereas many simply dropped laughing emojis. Eesha Agarwal also reacted to the video.

Earlier, the TV czarina had also given a sneak peek into the villa. Ronit Boseroy, Jaswir Kaur, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Sonali Bendre, and many others commented on the post. Right from enjoying scrumptious meals, to enjoying pool time and karaoke sessions, Kapoor has been doing it all with her gang.

Check out some more pics from Ekta Kapoor's latest holiday:

On the work front, Ekta unveiled the song Teri Hogaiyaan 2 from Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee's Broken But Beautiful 3. She wrote that she loved the song and its cover. She added, "India has got talent !!! FYI I totally believe in the lyrics! True love stories are always fated even the bad ones !! This is a lovely song from the series Broken but Beautiful 3 series."

Aishwarya Kumar added, "Thank you Mihir Joshi for reaching out to me to sing this beautiful song and it was always my dream to sing this song from the series from the time part 1 had released. Singing this song is special also because from the time it released it’s been very close to my heart." The lyrics of the same have been penned by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishore.

Broken but Beautiful 3 marks Sidharth Shukla's debut in the digital space. Ever since it premiered on May 29, on ALT Balaji, fans cascaded to Twitter and penned positive reviews about it. The show has earned the 40th position in IMDb ratings.

IMAGE: ANITA HASSANANDANI'S INSTAGRAM

