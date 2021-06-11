Ekta Kapoor Enjoys Fun-filled Getaway With Anita Hassanandani & Krystle D'Souza; See Pics

Anita Hassanandani has been enjoying a fun getaway with Ekta Kapoor and popular TV actor Krystle D’Souza. The actor recently dropped in a glimpse of them together in which they were seen having a ball while jumping on a trampoline. The trio looked delighted enjoying the day out with each other.

Anita Hassanadani having a good time with Ekta Kapoor & Krystle D’Souza

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Anita Hassanadani recently took to her Instagram handle and gave her fans a sneak peek at her quality time being spent with Ekta Kapoor and Krystle D’Souza. In the clip, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza can be seen jumping on a trampoline and laughing their heart out together. Anita can be seen wearing a kaftan-type dress while Krystle D’ Souza sported a red playsuit. On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor was seen in a comfy look wearing a pair of black capris and a lilac coloured tee with a jacket on. Anita Hassanadani also tagged Ekta Kapoor and Krystle D' Souza in her Instagram story.

Ekta Kapoor’s day of fun

Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram post also included another glimpse of her fun getaway with friends and family. In the video, she can be seen with her son along with her other friends besides the pool. The video also gave a glimpse of how Tusshar Kapoor's son and Ekta’s nephew, Lakshya, also came along for the trip. Ekta Kapoor also gave a sneak peek at how all of them were having a ball at a place having a beautiful view of mountains all around. The moment Ekta Kapoor shared this video online, all her fans and other celebrity artists took to her Instagram post and dropped in cute comments for her. Many fans poured in heart-eyed emojis in the comments to showcase how delighted they were to see her have fun with friends and family. Some others also praised the venue and stated that the view was so beautiful. Even celebrity artists such as Ronit Roy, Eesha Agarwal, Ruchika Kapoor, Jaswir Kaur and others poured in heart symbols for her and mentioned that they were amazed by the fun they were having.

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

